Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $41.26. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 1,130 shares.
The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $616.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.
Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
