Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

NYSE FC opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $545.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 199.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

