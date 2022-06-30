Fractal Investments LLC Invests $375,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,360,000 after purchasing an additional 839,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

