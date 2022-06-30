Fractal Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 5.5% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after buying an additional 880,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 467,834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 435,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 378.26%.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

