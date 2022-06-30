Fractal Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fractal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.3% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.