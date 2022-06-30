Fractal Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fractal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 30,000 shares worth $4,704,400. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $134.70 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.61 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

