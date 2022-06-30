Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

