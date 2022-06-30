Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. 10,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.