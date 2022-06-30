Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 335.5% in June

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 335.5% from the May 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.06. 67,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $3,027,591 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $367,905,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fortinet by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5,440.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,987,000 after purchasing an additional 293,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

