Focused Investors LLC Sells 59,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Focused Investors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,416,063. The company has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

