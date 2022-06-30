Focused Investors LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 4.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $132,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.36. 25,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,789. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.86 and its 200 day moving average is $249.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

