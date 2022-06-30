Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 18,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,806,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Fluor alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after buying an additional 423,583 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.