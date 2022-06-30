Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.72.

FIVE traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.09. 12,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $159.57. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 31.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

