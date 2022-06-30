FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 238,331 shares.The stock last traded at $69.92 and had previously closed at $70.63.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

