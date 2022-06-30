First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 116.1% in June

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the May 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $50.62. 3,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,477. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 92,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

