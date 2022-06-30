First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 116.1% in June

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the May 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $50.62. 3,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,477. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.