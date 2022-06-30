First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 126,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 633.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 48,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LEGR stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

