First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 79.8% in June

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 124,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 38,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 363,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

