First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

