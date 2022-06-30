First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Up 414.3% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

