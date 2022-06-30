First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.59 and last traded at $61.71. 99,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 136,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.