First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Up 122.7% in June

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.47. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,925. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,506 shares during the period.

