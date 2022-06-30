First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Up 122.7% in June

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.47. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,925. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%.
Further Reading
