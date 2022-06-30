First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.36.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
