First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.