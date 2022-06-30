First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 403671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 price target on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.48 million and a PE ratio of -23.33.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

