First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises about 2.8% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of First Horizon worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 144,374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 521,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 498,298 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE FHN opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

