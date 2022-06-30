Financial Life Advisors Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.69. 5,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

