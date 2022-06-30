Financial Life Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after buying an additional 1,264,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,277,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

