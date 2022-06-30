Financial Life Advisors Buys 6,769 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 320.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,171. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

