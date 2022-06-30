Financial Guidance Group Inc. Makes New $18.13 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 165,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,126,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.50. 99,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $110.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

