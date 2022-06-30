Financial Comparison: Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) vs. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Antero Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Antero Resources and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 2 6 1 2.89 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.94%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -7.80% 10.73% 4.50% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Lonestar Resources US’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.06 -$186.90 million ($1.30) -23.56 Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A

Lonestar Resources US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Lonestar Resources US (Get Rating)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.