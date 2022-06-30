Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.56

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 83607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,018,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.