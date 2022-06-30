FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00019678 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002535 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

