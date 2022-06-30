Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBVA opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Farmers Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $22.99.
About Farmers Bankshares
