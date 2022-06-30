Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

FBVA stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Farmers Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Get Farmers Bankshares alerts:

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.