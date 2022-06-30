Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Farfetch traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 47,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,651,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,461,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 1,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Farfetch by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.