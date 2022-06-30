Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Up 5.5%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 9,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 46,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Facedrive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

