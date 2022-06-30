Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Up 5.5%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 9,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 46,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.
Facedrive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Facedrive (FDVRF)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.