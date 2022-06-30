Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Down 6.4%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 141,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 150,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

About Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

