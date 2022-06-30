Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Down 6.4%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 141,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 150,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.
About Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exro Technologies (EXROF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.