Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 1,312.2% in June

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 1,312.2% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.68) to GBX 3,300 ($40.49) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.01) to GBX 3,300 ($40.49) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,146 ($38.60) to GBX 2,665 ($32.70) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 2,918 ($35.80) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,196.60.

Get Experian alerts:

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Experian has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Experian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.