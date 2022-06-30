EvidenZ Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $1.71 million and $1,583.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,947.40 or 1.00013568 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars.

