Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $10.43

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $9.97. Eventbrite shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 1,742 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The company had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.