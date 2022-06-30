Essex LLC Sells 813 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of TT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

