Essex LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $465,952,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,223. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.