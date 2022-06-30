Essex LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 411,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,866,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

