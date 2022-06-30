Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 30th (AAVVF, ACKAY, AETUF, AIAPF, BIREF, BNEFF, BTEGF, CNQ, CPG, CRLFF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 30th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$14.25.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 65.90 to 92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.75 to C$23.25.

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.40) to GBX 360 ($4.42).

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.25.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.75.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$111.00 to C$115.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.25.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$7.50.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.50.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €160.00 ($170.21) to €164.00 ($174.47). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63).

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €115.00 ($122.34) to €105.00 ($111.70). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 140 to SEK 145. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85).

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.50.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.25.

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$23.75.

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from CHF 290 to CHF 258. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.75 to C$30.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.50 to C$96.50.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.25.

