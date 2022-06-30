Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $649.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $675.88 and its 200 day moving average is $718.80. Equinix has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. ESG Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $639,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 126.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 233.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

