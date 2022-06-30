Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,422. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.