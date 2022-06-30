Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.65 on Thursday, hitting $425.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.59 and a 200-day moving average of $414.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

