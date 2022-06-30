Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $489.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,772. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.