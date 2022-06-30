Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.6% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.49. 34,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,370. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

