Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,345. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.