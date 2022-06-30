Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

